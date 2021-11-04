Staples’ Friends + Family sale offers $25 off eligible tech purchases

Staples has kicked off a four-day ‘Friends + Family’ sale that offers $25 off $250+ tech products.

You can claim the discount with the coupon code 85843. As Lbabinz notes, this could be used on gaming consoles like the Xbox Series S or Nintendo Switch, especially if you were considering getting one for Christmas. Of course, this also applies to anything from computers, printers, smartphones and headphones.

This promotion runs from November 4th to 7th. Also available during this time is a 15 percent off coupon code (85847) on non-tech products.

You can learn more on the Friends + Family sale here.