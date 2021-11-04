Google’s Pixel 6 is the phone you’ve been waiting for

When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were officially revealed, one thing was immediately clear: Google is serious about their smartphones.

The company has listened to the criticisms from its users. It has delivered a smartphone that not only improves on the Pixel 5 but offers a true competitor to the top brands on the market.

Available for pre-order right now at Telus, the Pixel 6 Pro and its smaller sibling deliver the latest camera technology, a high-refresh-rate display, and Google’s proprietary Tensor chip. And thanks to the 5G Telus network, you’ll be able to take advantage of all of its features without being bottlenecked.

If you’ve been following the release of smartphone hardware this season, you’ll already know some of this, but let’s break down why the Pixel 6 is worth your attention.

The display is buttery smooth

One of the major advancements on the Pixel 6 is the faster display. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the Pixel 6 offers 90Hz. Both models use an adaptive refresh rate to accommodate media that use lower frame rates, but you’ll notice the difference when browsing the web, playing newer games, and scrolling through social feeds.

Gone are the days of stuttering text, bleeding shadows, and gameplay hiccups. You’ll feel the difference. This isn’t a device that’s just a little faster loading your apps. This is a device that’ll make your current smartphone feel sluggish to the touch.

And while it isn’t the first smartphone to feature a high-refresh-rate display, Google is offering one of the best available on the market. The Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.71-inch, 512ppi AMOLED display, outperforming many of the most expensive smartphones on the market. The Pixel 6 offers a 6.4-inch, 403ppi OLED display, which is easily one of the best displays in its price range.

Sorta Sunny is super stylish

Smartphone aesthetics largely come down to personal preference, but the Pixel 6 design has made some key changes to the traditional Pixel design that we can all appreciate.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a nearly bezel-free design, stretching its display from corner to corner. There is a very small bezel at the top and bottom, but otherwise the entire front of the smartphone is a bright display.

The Pixel 6 also does away with the off-centre front-facing camera of years prior, instead opting for a symmetrical design with the pinhole placed in the middle of the top part of the display.

And we need to talk about the Pixel 6 colourway. From Sorta Sunny to Kinda Coral, the Pixel 6 continues the beautiful two-tone pastel colours that the Pixel line is known for. Of course, if you’re like me, you’ll appreciate that they also offer a simple Stormy Black design.

Google is serious about power

The Google Pixel has long been a fan-favourite for offering one of the best cameras on the market, along with the stock Android experience, which eliminates the bloat of its competitors. But this is the year Google has thrown its hat into the ring against the top smartphones on the market.

For the first time, Google has designed its own proprietary chip. Though we don’t have any real-world experience with it yet, the Tensor chip is expected to offer performance similar to other flagship phones.

But the Tensor has one huge advantage: artificial intelligence.

What made the Pixel cameras stand out in the past wasn’t the lens or sensor, but the AI running behind the scenes to enhance your photos. And with the Tensor chip, that AI will be working across the smartphone to increase performance as it learns.

Pair the Tensor chip with the 5G capabilities of the Telus network, and you’ll be able to leverage the power of the AI and the Cloud in ways that haven’t been possible before on other smart devices. Whether streaming, working, gaming, or uploading, the Telus network offers peace of mind, allowing for nearly instantaneous uploads to social pages, and syncing to the Google suite. You can check to see if your area is part of the 5G network by visiting the Telus coverage map.

Showing off with the camera

I touched upon it earlier, but the camera has always been one of the Pixel’s standout features. And this year is no exception.

The Pixel 6 Pro offers four different lenses. It has a 50MP f/1.85 wide-angle lens, a 48MP f/3.5 telephoto lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and an 11.11MP /f2.2 front-facing camera.

Pair this incredible detail with a larger sensor for better low-light performance, and you’re looking at one of the best cameras on the market.

But the most interesting features are on the software side. Google has said that the Pixel 6 captures darker skin tones more authentically, something that has been a significant problem across all smartphone cameras.

The depth-of-field features return, along with the ability to remove objects in the photo thanks to the Magic Eraser. It’s hard to oversell the Magic Eraser. While it’s not perfect yet, it’s getting better with every shot thanks to the Pixel’s AI learning. Being able to remove people in the background from a photo never fails to impress. It’s essentially Photoshop in your pocket, without the monthly subscription fees.

And the list goes on

I’ve touched on some of the biggest upgrades that the Pixel 6 offers, but there are many other aspects of the smartphone that are worth mentioning.

The Titan M2 security chip is paired with Google’s built-in security core to keep your information safe. The Pixel runs stock Android 12, and it usually receives updates faster than any other phone on the market. And with a bigger, faster-charging battery, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get you through an entire day of work without needing a top-up on the ride home.

Available now

Best of all, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available to order at Telus. The Pixel 6 can be yours for $0 upfront plus taxes with the Telus Easy Payment program.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are two of the best phones on the market, both for their value and their performance. With the Bring-it-Back program, Telus is offering even more value with their lowest monthly price on the device.

Click here to get your Pixel 6 on TELUS’ award-winning 5G network today.

Sponsored by Telus

