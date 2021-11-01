fbpx
Lenovo’s leaked 17-inch ThinkBook Plus has a secondary tablet-sized screen

Considering that the holiday season is coming up, a launch in Q4 of 2021 is still on the table

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 1, 202111:46 AM EDT
Lenovo might be preparing to unleash a beast of a laptop.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass uploaded a photo on Twitter showing Lenovo’s rumoured upcoming 17-inch ThinkBook Plus, a laptop with a second screen built into the right side of the keyboard. Blass didn’t provide any further information, but looking at the leaked render, it’s clear that the 17-inch ThinkBook Plus has enough room for a complete keyboard, a huge touchpad and a secondary screen that’s compatible with what appears to be the Lenovo Digital Pen to design, draw and colour.

It’s still unclear when the new ThinkBook Plus will be available. It’s possible Lenovo will unveil the laptop at its January CES since it traditionally saves some of its most significant laptop announcements for the big event, although, considering the holiday season is coming up, a launch in Q4 of 2021 is still on the table.

Apart from the ThinkBook Plus, Blass also leaked several other upcoming products, including JBL’s Live Free 2 wireless earbuds. We have no clue if these are just in-development renders or if they’re devices that are ready to be released.

Check out Blass’ Twitter thread below:

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: @evleaks

