Lenovo’s leaked 17-inch ThinkBook Plus has a secondary tablet-sized screen

Lenovo might be preparing to unleash a beast of a laptop.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass uploaded a photo on Twitter showing Lenovo’s rumoured upcoming 17-inch ThinkBook Plus, a laptop with a second screen built into the right side of the keyboard. Blass didn’t provide any further information, but looking at the leaked render, it’s clear that the 17-inch ThinkBook Plus has enough room for a complete keyboard, a huge touchpad and a secondary screen that’s compatible with what appears to be the Lenovo Digital Pen to design, draw and colour.

Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo… pic.twitter.com/OElc5ZM3pb — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

It’s still unclear when the new ThinkBook Plus will be available. It’s possible Lenovo will unveil the laptop at its January CES since it traditionally saves some of its most significant laptop announcements for the big event, although, considering the holiday season is coming up, a launch in Q4 of 2021 is still on the table.

Apart from the ThinkBook Plus, Blass also leaked several other upcoming products, including JBL’s Live Free 2 wireless earbuds. We have no clue if these are just in-development renders or if they’re devices that are ready to be released.

Check out Blass’ Twitter thread below:

How about this? ("magnetic Bluetooth camera shutter/zoom for iPhone 12/13") pic.twitter.com/7vVuPJUpfZ — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

And these? (ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 + ROG TWS) pic.twitter.com/euFikJ81kI — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

+ ROG Flow Z13 (not to be confused with Flow X13) pic.twitter.com/DLH7fmNHVt — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: @evleaks