How do you like your new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro?

Last week, I asked if you pre-ordered the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and based on the response, it seems like a lot of people are interested in buying Google’s latest flagships.

However, now we’re interested in knowing your thoughts on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. If you are one of the people that were able to get your hands on a Pixel 6 series device, how do you feel about it after using the smartphone for a few days?

After about two weeks with the phone, I’m still really enjoying it, especially its fantastic camera, display, speed and overall user experience. For more on the Pixel 6 Pro, check out my review. MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont also reviewed the Pixel 6.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about the Pixel 6 series so far if you purchased the smartphone.