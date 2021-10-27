Koodo reportedly offering $55/20GB plan with phone purchase to some customers

Telus flanker brand Koodo reportedly has a fairly excellent offer available for new and existing customers looking to get a new phone.

According to a RedFlagDeals post from ‘martiandagroot,’ some Koodo locations have a $55/month 20GB plan on offer for customers who get a new phone. The deal is available for both new and existing customers, but new customers can get an extra $10/mo discount for two years, bringing the plan to $45/20GB.

Martiandagroot mentions that the plan was available at the Eglinton Square shopping centre Koodo location, as well as at the Cedarbrae Mall. However, another RFD user, ‘BuildBuyBreed,’ chimed in to say they had the $55/20GB offer listed in their online account. Unfortunately, the plan was only available with a phone upgrade, and BuildBuyBreed says they couldn’t check out and now the promo is no longer listed.

A few other RFD users shared posts saying they also saw the offer online, but for some it was limited to Quebec. Other posts claim the $55/20GB deal is only available for Ontario numbers.

All this is to say that there’s some confusion among RFD posters about the specifics of the deal. That said, if you happen to live near a Koodo location and can get this offer, that’s great. But, keep in mind that your mileage may vary.

Source: RFD