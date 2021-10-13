Dell Canada offering 48-hour sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

Dell Canada is currently offering a 48-hour sale on various gaming laptops, desktops, accessories and more with free shipping.
Check some of the deals below:
Laptops
- Inspiron 15: $729.99 (regularly $928.99)
- XPS 13: $1,049.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Inspiron 15 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,578.99)
- New XPS 15: $2,099.99 (regularly $2,449.99)
- G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,448.99)
- Inspiron 13 2-in-1: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,928.99)
- G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,848.99)
- Chromebook 11 2-in-1 Laptop: $405.28 (regularly $601.47)
- Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
Find all laptops on sale at Dell here.
PCs
- Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop: $2,199.99 (regularly $2,499.99)
- Inspiron Compact Desktop: $699.99 (regularly $1,028.99)
- Inspiron 27 7000 Silver Touch All-In-One with Arch Stand: $1,499.99 (regularly $2,028.99)
- Inspiron 24 5000 Black All-In-One with Bipod Stand: $699.99 (regularly $828.99)
- XPS Desktop: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
Find all PCs on sale here.
Monitors
60Hz
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor – S3221QS: $479.99 (regularly $754.99)
- Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor – U4320Q: $1,079.99 (regularly $1,469.19)
- Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor – U2722D: $539.99 (regularly $729.99)
- Dell 22 Monitor – SE2222H: $129.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor – S2722QC: $579.99 (regularly $789.99)
144Hz
- Dell 27 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S2721HGF: $279.99 (regularly $440.02)
- Alienware 38 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – AW3821DW: $1,729.99 (regularly $2,454.99)
- Dell 34 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S3422DWG: $579.99 (regularly $855.91)
165-240Hz
- Alienware 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2521HF: $399.99 (regularly $660.02)
- Alienware 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2720HF: $479.99 (regularly $705.06)
- Alienware 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2521HFL: $399.99 (regularly $660.02)
- Dell 24 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S2422HG: $279.99 (regularly $400.02)
- Dell 32 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM: $469.99 (regularly $670.91)
Find all monitors on sale here.
Headphones
- Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset | AW510H: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 – 2019 Edition – headset – full size – 2.4 GHz – wireless: $159.99 (regularly $189.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 – 2019 Edition – headset – full size – wired – USB: $109.99 (regularly $124.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 – Headset – full size – wired – 3.5 mm jack: $54.99 (regularly $64.99)
Everything else
- Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone – MH3021P: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)
- Dell USB Slim DVD±RW drive – DW316: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Dell Mobile Wireless Mouse – MS3320W: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Dell Laser Wired Mouse – MS3220: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair: $479.99 (regularly $549.99)
- Alienware TactX Extra Large Gaming – Mouse pad: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Alienware Low Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard AW510K and Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse AW610M – Dark Side of the Moon: $239.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Alienware RGB Gaming Mouse | AW510M: $74.99 (regularly $99.99)
These deals from Dell are only available until Friday, October 15th 6am ET.
A full list of the products under the ’48-hour sale’ can be found here.
Image credit: Dell
Source: Dell