Dell Canada’s Deals of the Week discounts several gaming laptops and PCs

Dell Canada’s limited-time “Deals of the Week” sale discounts several Laptops, PCs, and headphones with free shipping.

Check out some of the deals below:

Laptops

Gaming Laptops

Desktops and all-in-ones

Monitors

Headphones

A full list of products under Dell’s ‘Deals of the Week’ sale can be found here. It’s worth noting that the sale ends on Friday, October 1st at 6am ET.

Image credit: Dell

Source: Dell