iOS 15 simplifies Apple’s Clock app and alarm editing

iOS 14 was overall a great operating system that brought widgets, privacy enhancements and a home screen redesign to Apple’s iPhone. However, iOS 14 also saw Apple transitioning from its traditional ‘clock’ interface and the removal of the wheel picker.

While setting alarms with iOS 14 wasn’t an issue, editing or deleting them was. Tapping an alarm did nothing, and you had to press the edit button before making any changes, which felt highly unnecessary.

However, with iOS 15, iPhone’s clock interface has gone back to the wheel picker layout, and alarms can be edited or deleted fairly quickly with the tap of a button now.

Read through the steps below or watch the short gif above: