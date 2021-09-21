Refurbished iPhones finally available on Apple’s Canadian website

After being limited to the U.S. market for what feels like an eternity, refurbished iPhones have officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website. The web store has the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro in stock, starting at $579. Check out all the refurbished iPhones:
- Refurbished iPhone 11 64GB – White: Refurbished for $579, new for $679
- Refurbished iPhone 11 64GB – Black: Refurbished for $579, new for $679
- Refurbished iPhone 11 128GB – White: Refurbished for $639, new for $749
- Refurbished iPhone 11 128GB – Purple: Refurbished for $639, new for $749
- Refurbished iPhone 11 128GB – Black: Refurbished for $639, new for $749
- Refurbished iPhone 11 128GB – Green: Refurbished for $639, new for $749
- Refurbished iPhone 11 128GB – Yellow: Refurbished for $639, new for $749
- Refurbished iPhone 11 256GB – Green: Refurbished for $759, new for $889
- Refurbished iPhone 11 256GB – Purple: Refurbished for $759, new for $889
- Refurbished iPhone 11 256GB – Black: Refurbished for $759, new for $889
- Refurbished iPhone 11 256GB – Yellow: Refurbished for $759, new for $889
- Refurbished iPhone 11 256GB – White: Refurbished for $759, new for $889
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 64GB – Silver: Refurbished for $879, new for $1,379
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 64GB – Gold: Refurbished for $879, new for $1,379
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 64GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $879, new for $1,379
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Midnight Green: Refurbished for $939, new for $1,244
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Gold: Refurbished for $939, new for $1,244
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $939, new for $1,244
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Silver: Refurbished for $939, new for $1,244
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 256GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,384
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,354
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 256GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,384
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,589
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 256GB – Midnight Green: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,384
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,589
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – Midnight Green: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,354
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 256GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,384
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,354
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,589
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,059, new for $1,354
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,169, new for $1,494
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB – Midnight Green: Refurbished for $1,169, new for $1,494
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,169, new for $1,494
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,169, new for $1,494
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 512GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,299, new for $1,859
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 512GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,299, new for $1,859
- Refurbished iPhone XS Max 512GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,299, new for $1,859
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 512GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,309, new for $1,654
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 512GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,309, new for $1,654
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 512GB – Midnight Green: Refurbished for $1,309, new for $1,654
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 512GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,309, new for $1,654
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – Midnight Green: Refurbished for $1,409, new for $1,764
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – Space Grey: Refurbished for $1,409, new for $1,764
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – Silver: Refurbished for $1,409, new for $1,764
- Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – Gold: Refurbished for $1,409, new for $1,764
While the discounts only amount to, at most, a few hundred dollars, Apple says its refurbished products are guaranteed to work, feel and look new. Other refurbished Apple devices include iPads, Apple TV, MacBooks, iMacs and more. Find all of Apple’s refurbished products here.
Via: RedFlagDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.