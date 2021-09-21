Refurbished iPhones finally available on Apple’s Canadian website

After being limited to the U.S. market for what feels like an eternity, refurbished iPhones have officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website. The web store has the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro in stock, starting at $579. Check out all the refurbished iPhones:

While the discounts only amount to, at most, a few hundred dollars, Apple says its refurbished products are guaranteed to work, feel and look new. Other refurbished Apple devices include iPads, Apple TV, MacBooks, iMacs and more. Find all of Apple’s refurbished products here.

Via: RedFlagDeals