Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Best Buy for in-store pick-up

If you’ve been waiting for Sony’s PlayStation 5 to be in stock at Best Buy, now is your chance.

Both the $629 standard PS5 and $429 Digital Edition of the console are available for purchase online, but strangely, only for in-store pick-up.

Whether or not you’ll be able to purchase the current-gen console will be dependent on if Best Buy locations in your area of the system in stock. For example, in my area, all local Best Buy locations have both versions of the PS5 in stock.

As always, if you aim to get your hands on either version of the PlayStation 5, move fast as the console typically sells out in a matter of minutes.

This story will be updated when the consoles are no longer in stock.

Via: @Lbabinz