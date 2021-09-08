Cogeco increasing the cost of some home internet plans by $3.50 per month

At this point, I feel like I receive a rate hike email from Cogeco every few months.

This morning I was treated to an email notification from my internet service provider (ISP), Cogeco, regarding an impending monthly rate increase of $3.75 on my home internet plan.

This brings the cost of my UltraFibre 1Gbps Unlimited Plan to $131. 19 from $127.69 after taxes starting November 1st. When you click through for more information regarding the rate hike, you’re taken to a page that features a generic statement regarding Cogeco home internet cost increases.

The full statement is available below:

“Cogeco is committed to providing innovative products, high-performance services and leading-edge technology across all product lines to our customers. Every year, we invest heavily in our network infrastructure to enhance our regional coverage, but more importantly, to be able to meet all your needs and keep you connected to what matters: faster gaming, streaming, working and studying faster than ever before—all delivered across our locally served first-class fibre network. Our overall costs of providing you with the products and services you enjoy have gone up. Although we do not take pleasure in passing these increases on to you, we are also very aware that it is important to do so in order to keep offering you state-of-the-art products and services. Our priority is you!”

This isn’t Cogeco’s only recent rate hike, either. For example, in May of 2020, the ISP increased all residential internet plans by $3.

It’s unclear if this latest rate increase is across all of the ISP’s plans or if it’s related to specific offerings. MobileSyrup has reached out to Cogeco for more information.