Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods reportedly feature better bass and bigger charging case battery

With Apple’s September 14th fall hardware event just around the corner, leaks regarding the tech giant’s upcoming devices are starting to appear at a rapid rate.

If PineLeaks, an account run by reliable leaker Max Weinbach is accurate, Apple’s often-rumoured 3rd-generation AirPods will be revealed at the tech giant’s upcoming event.

Batteries inside the AirPods themselves should be around the same size as the ones found on the current AirPods Pro. Speaking of batteries, the Apple Watch Series 7 is bound to see its first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

Weinbach says that the new AirPods charging case features a 20 percent bigger battery compared to the 2nd-gen AirPods. Other new features include better bass and low-end sound. Regarding design, Weinbach says his sources indicate that the 3rd-generation AirPods will be the same size as the AirPods Pro.

Apple’s last AirPods refresh was way back in 2019, so the popular wireless earbuds are definitely due for an upgrade.

Along with new AirPods, we’ll also likely see the iPhone 13, new iPad/iPad mini and Apple Watch Series 7 at the tech giant’s upcoming event.

Source: @PineLeaks