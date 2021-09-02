Horizon Forbidden West ‘Standard’ and ‘Special Edition’ won’t offer PS4-PS5 upgrade

Current-gen gaming really does suck sometimes.

Horizon Forbidden West won’t include a free or paid upgrade with its ‘Standard’ or ‘Special Edition’ PlayStation 4 version. Instead, the game will get distinct PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game, according to its FAQ Page as first reported by IGN.

“Can I upgrade my PS4 version to the PS5 version?,” reads the FAQ, followed by an answer that states the game won’t offer “dual entitlement” across consoles.

This option is reserved for its more expensive ‘Digital Deluxe,’ ‘Collector’s’ and ‘Regalla’ editions of the upcoming game. There also won’t be a less expensive paid upgrade option either, unfortunately.

Given that the PlayStation 5 remains so difficult to hunt down and the console’s scarcity likely won’t decrease this holiday season, many people will likely purchase Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 4 instead of the PlayStation 5, with the intention to buy the latter console when it’s actually possible to do so.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to shell out extra cash for one of the three above editions of the game or buy it a second time if you want to play it on the PS5 and you already own the PS4 version. That said, the PS4 version of Forbidden West will be playable on the PlayStation 5.

Guerilla Games’ upcoming third-person action-adventure game was recently delayed until February 28th, 2022. We’ll likely learn more about Horizon Forbidden West during Sony’s upcoming September 9th PlayStation Showcase.

