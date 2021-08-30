Purchase the discounted Galaxy Tab S7+ and get free Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung is currently running a steal of a deal on its 128GB Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi version.

First shared by RedFlagDeals user “.EE.,” the company is offering the Tab S7+ for $839.99 (regularly $1,189.99, $350 off) along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

The tablet features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution, 16:10 ratio and 266 PPI density and runs on One UI 2.5 built on Android 10.

The S7+ has a 10,090 mAh battery with up to 14 houses of video playback. Samsung has packed a pair of cameras on the back of the tablet. One is a 13-megapixel shooter, and the other is a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens with an eight-megapixel front-facing camera. For additional storage, the tab also features a MicroSD card slot.

“It excelled at watching movies because of its impressive display and four speakers in each corner, which provide fantastic sound,” states MobileSyrup reporter BradBennett in his review of the Galaxy Tab S7+. “If you have the money and want the best movie-watching tablet, the large Tab S7+ is one of the best around.”

Samsung’s website currently has the 128GB S7+ available in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic Navy’ colourways, and no matter which colour you pick, you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for free with the purchase. Purchase the tab or learn more about it here.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals