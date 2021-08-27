Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot with the purchase of an eight-piece Ring Alarm set

Want to simplify home security? Amazon Canada currently has a great deal on the eight-piece Ring Alarm set.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘creuset,’ the set is currently available for $277.99, marking a $129.99 discount from the original $409.98 price tag. What makes the deal even sweeter is that Amazon is offering a third-gen Echo Dot free with the purchase.

The eight-piece set, suitable for a one or two-bedroom house, includes a Base Station, Keypad, four Touch Sensors, a Motion Sensor and a Range Extender to ensure your devices receive a strong signal.

The set is an all-in-one home security solution, delivering you notifications on an Android or iOS device when doors or windows are opened or when motion is detected at your home.

The set is easy to install and doesn’t require you to use any tools. Simply connect the Ring Alarm Base Station, activate your system through the Ring smartphone app, and place contact sensors and motion detectors wherever you wish.

The eight-piece Ring Alarm Set is available at other Canadian retailers, too, including Home Depot and The Source, for the same price. However, they do not offer a free Echo Dot with the purchase, making Amazon the better source for your purchase.

Learn more about the deal or purchase it here.

Source: Amazon Via: RedFlagDeals ‘creuset’