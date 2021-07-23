Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 headphones are selling for an all-time low

Amazon Canada currently has the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 listed at an all-time low.
The wireless headphones are 31 percent off. That means you can pick Bluetooth headphones for $329 instead of the regular $479 price tag.
For reference, the lowest these headphones have been listed for was $399.99 back in March.
The headphones feature a four-microphone system that isolates your voice and cancels the noise around you, ensuring your voice sounds crystal clear when you’re talking to someone over the phone. Further, the headphones feature 11 levels of noise-cancelling, allowing you to set the perfect level of noise cancellation as per your preference.
The Bose 700s also supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and more with the click of a button located on the earcup.
From the right earcup, you can control volume, calls, and music with simple touch motions. Swipe up and down to adjust the volume, forward to skip a track, and double touch to play, pause, or answer/end calls.
Lastly, the headphones have a decent battery life of up to two days on a single charge, ensuring that the music keeps playing.
When reviewed at MobileSyrup, the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones received an 8/10 rating, and you can read the review here.
Visit Amazon’s listing to purchase the headphones for an all-time low cost of $329.99
Image credit: Bose
Source: Amazon
Comments