Here are Best Buy’s top deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 50-inch 4K, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop and the 4th gen Apple iPad Pro.
Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:
TVs
- LG NanoCell 65-inch 8K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV: Now $1,599.99, was $1,799.99
- LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV 2021: Now $849.99, was $949.99
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition: Now $499.99, was $599.99
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV 2021: Now $979.99, was $1,099.99
- Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV 2021: Now $1,399.99, was $1,599.99
- Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Google Smart TV 2021: Now $1,999.99, was $2,199.99
Home audio and speakers
- Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $279.99, was $399.99
- LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- Polk Audio T600 200-Watt Tower Speaker – Black: Now $224.95, was $299.95
- JBL Control X 5.25-inch 100-Watt Indoor/Outdoor Speakers – Black – Pair: Now $169.99, was $229.99
- Sony 7.1 Channel Speaker System: Now $1,199.99, was $1649.99
- Toshiba TY-WSB600 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Subwoofer: Now $149.97, was $178.97
Gaming laptops
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Win 10): Now $1,899.99, was $1,999.99
- Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Ci5-10300H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA GTX 1650): Now $1,099.99, was $1,249.99
- Alienware m15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – White (Intel Core i7-10750H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 2060): Now $1,999.99, was $2,099.99
- MSI Stealth 15M 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Carbon Grey (Intel Core i7-11375H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/ RTX 3060): Now $1,749.99, was $1,849.99
- Acer Helios 300 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i7-10750H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): Now $1,799.99, was $1,999.99
- ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i7-11370H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): Now $1,499.99, was $1,599.99
Regular use laptops
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Pentium Silver N6000/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S): Now $499.99, was $629.99
- ASUS C523 15.6-inch Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Now $249.99, was $399.99
- HP 14-inch Chromebook – Mineral Silver (Intel Celeron N4000/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome): Now $299.99, was $399.99
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Blue (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $749.99, was $1,049.99
- Acer Spin 11.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook – Silver (MediaTek M8183/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Now $299.99, was $449.99
- ASUS ZenBook 14-inch Laptop – Silver Blue Metal (AMD Quad Core R5-3500U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM) – Open Box : Now $649.99, was $749.99
Gaming PCs & All-in-ones
-
- ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC – Black (AMD Ryzen 7-5800X/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070): Now $2,199.99, was $2,399.99
- Acer Aspire C 24-inch All-in-One PC – Silver (Intel Core i7-1165G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $1,299.99, was $1,399.99
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700K/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super): Now $2,199.99, was $2,599.99
- HP Pavilion 24-inch All-in-One Desktop – White (Intel i5-10400T/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) – English: Now $1,199.99, was $1,299.99
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-10400/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1660 Super): Now $1,149.99, was $1,199.99
- HP ENVY 32-inch All-in-One PC – Nightfall Black (Intel i7-9700/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX1650/Win10): Now $2,799.99, was $2,999.99
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet With 8-Core Processor: Now $279.99, was $329.99
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi (4th Gen) with Magic Keyboard & Screen Protector: Now $1,399.99, was $1784.99
- Microsoft Surface Duo Dual 5.6-inch 256GB Android LTE Tablet/Unlocked Phone: Now $999.99, was $1,449.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch 128GB Windows 10 LTE Tablet with SQ1 Processor/8GB RAM – Black: Now $1,099.99, was $1,149.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor: Now $89.99, was $109.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 8-inch 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor: Now $149.99, was $179.99
Gaming headphones
- Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch: Now $49.99, was $69.99
- Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset with Microphone: Now $149.99, was $169.99
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset with Microphone: Now $113.98, was $124.98
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600X Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset w/Mic for Xbox Series X / Xbox One: Now $129.99, was $139.99
- Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Gaming Headset with Microphone: Now $179.99, was $219.99
- Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone: Now $119.99, was $129.99
Truly wireless earbuds
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Case (2019): Now $219.98, was $229.98
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $99.99, was $139.99
- Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $99.99, was $179.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $99.99, was $139.99
- Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $169.99, was $239.99
- Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $79.99, was $99.99
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep: Now $129.99, was $169.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $349.99, was $479.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $249.99, was $289.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $129.99, was $199.99
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate: Now $89.99, was $129.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate: Now $259.99, was $299.99
Video Games
Xbox
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One): Now $14.99, was $29.99
- It Takes Two (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): Now $39.99, was $54.99
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X): Now $19.99, was $49.99
- FIFA 21 (Xbox One): Now $24.99, was $39.99
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Xbox One / Xbox Series X): Now $29.99, was $54.99
- Outriders Day One Edition (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): Now $54.99, was $79.99
PlayStation
- NBA 2K21 (PS5): Now $19.99, was $49.99
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (PS4): Now $19.99, was $29.99
- FIFA 21 (PS4): Now $24.99, was $39.99
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4): Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Just Dance 2021 (PS5): Now $29.99, was $59.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4): Now $34.99, was $79.99
Nintendo Switch
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020: Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- NBA 2K21: Now $19.99, was $29.99
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: Now $29.99, was $54.99
- Team Sonic Racing: Now $24.99, was $29.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Now $19.99, was $29.99
