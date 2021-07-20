PREVIOUS|
Twitter starts testing revamped TweetDeck with select users in Canada

The social media giant says the overhaul comes with enhanced functionality for users

Jul 20, 2021

3:01 PM EDT

Twitter has started rolling out a preview of its revamped version of TweetDeck to a limited number of users.

The new version is rolling out to a small group of randomly selected users in Canada, the United States and Australia as part of the testing phase. If users have been selected to take part in the preview, they’ll see an invitation within TweetDeck to opt-in.

At first glance, the revamped version looks quite similar to the standard Twitter view on a desktop. TweetDeck’s original column layout lets users keep track of tweets from numerous accounts grouped together by lists. However, other users have posted pictures showing the improved TweetDeck with a layout more like the current iteration of the software.

Big changes to the platform will likely be met with skepticism or criticism, as many people use TweetDeck to do their jobs.

The social media giant says the new version is “new and improved” and comes with enhanced functionality for users.

Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said in a tweet that the new features “include a full Tweet Composer, new advanced search features, new column types, and a new way to group columns into clean workspaces.”

Further, Beykpour notes that Twitter will “take these lessons into account as we explore what TweetDeck could look like within Twitter’s subscription offerings later on. We’ll have more to share soon as we learn from these tests.”

If you want to take part in the preview, reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong shared details about how you can tweak your browser to see the new design.

Source: Twitter

