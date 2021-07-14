This is history in the making.
2K has revealed who will grace the title’s next instalment’s cover. NBA 2K22 will feature the first female cover athlete in the history of the franchise.
2K is releasing a special version of the title’s Standard Edition that will feature Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker, a six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA Champion, on the game’s cover. This special edition will only be available via GameStop and EB Games and will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X only. The special edition 2K22 is available to pre-order now for $89.99.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, the tw0-time NBA All-Star who has already established himself as one of the best in the NBA, will be the cover player for 2K22‘s Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.
“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” said Dončić in NBA 2K‘s news release. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”
Standard and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle editions are set to be released internationally on September 10, 2021, and are now available for pre-order.
NBA 2K22‘s Standard Edition will cost $79.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC, whereas it will cost $89.99 on new-gen consoles. The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle is set to cost $106.49 and will give access to the Standard Edition of the title across previous and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Further, NBA established itself as a major league back in 1946, and 2021 marks the league’s 75th anniversary. To commemorate that occasion, 2K is releasing a special “75th Anniversary Edition” that will see three of the NBA’s most prominent and impactful big men — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. The special edition will cost $$119.99 and will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and on PC.
