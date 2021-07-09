Mario Kart Live joins Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals this week

The new version of Best Buy’s weekly flyer, dubbed ‘Top Deals,’ always boasts a bevy of great discounts across a wide swath of categories, and this week is no exception.
Among the best deals this week are 30 percent off the Fitbit Inspire and a whopping 57 percent off JBL’s Club 950NC noise-cancelling headphones. Check out all the deals on Best Buy’s site, or take a look below:
Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $449.99 (save $150)
Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,399.99 (save $200)
LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)
JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $149.99 (save $200)
Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $229.99 (save $70)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop for $749.99 (save $100)
JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $499.99 (save $100)
Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $20)
Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $139.99 (save $40)
Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate for $89.99 (save $40)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $99.99 (save $30)
ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $299.99 (save $30)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet With 8-Core Processor for $279.99 (save $50)
Samsung HW-A450 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $229.99 (save $20)
Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer for $129.99 (save $110)
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $30)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
