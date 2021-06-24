Android apps will run natively in Windows 11

At the “What’s next for Windows” event, Microsoft announced that its new OS, Windows 11, will have tight integration with Android apps.
The company revealed that users would need to download the Amazon app Store from the Microsoft Store to be able to access Android apps.
Unlike running apps with an emulator, the apps will be locally installed and will be accessible right from the new Windows store and will be powered by Intel Bridge technology.
Additionally, users will be able to pin these apps to the new centred taskbar or add them along with traditional Windows apps.
“We’ll have more to share about this experience in the coming months. We look forward to this partnership with Amazon and Intel using their Intel Bridge technology,” says Microsoft.
I just hope the Android app integration experience doesn’t feel as lacklustre as it does on a Chromebook or with App Store apps on macOS.
Image credit: Microsoft
