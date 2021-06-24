PREVIOUS|
News

Android apps will run natively in Windows 11

The feature is coming later this year

Jun 24, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

0 comments

At the “What’s next for Windows” event, Microsoft announced that its new OS, Windows 11, will have tight integration with Android apps.

The company revealed that users would need to download the Amazon app Store from the Microsoft Store to be able to access Android apps.

Unlike running apps with an emulator, the apps will be locally installed and will be accessible right from the new Windows store and will be powered by Intel Bridge technology.

Additionally, users will be able to pin these apps to the new centred taskbar or add them along with traditional Windows apps.

“We’ll have more to share about this experience in the coming months. We look forward to this partnership with Amazon and Intel using their Intel Bridge technology,” says Microsoft.

I just hope the Android app integration experience doesn’t feel as lacklustre as it does on a Chromebook or with App Store apps on macOS.

Image credit: Microsoft 

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Microsoft Teams will be built into Windows 11

Features

Jun 24, 2021

11:45 AM EDT

Here’s everything you need to know about Windows 11

Deals

Jun 24, 2021

11:14 AM EDT

You can get a 100Mbps home internet plan from Virgin for $45/month

Resources

Jun 24, 2021

8:03 AM EDT

How to watch Microsoft’s ‘What’s next for Windows’ event on June 24

Comments