Update 07/01/2021 10:43am ET: The Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 5 bundle is now out of stock at Costco.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Ratchet & Clank console bundle is currently in stock on Costco’s website for $809.99.
The console bundle includes two DualSense wireless controllers, Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed) and a physical disk of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Additionally, the purchase will also net you a one-month free membership to PlayStation Now.
If you’re interested in the sought-after console, you better move fast as it often sells out in a matter of minutes. As of 10:34am ET, the console still seems to be in stock.
This story will be updated when the console is no longer available.
Source: @GameDealsCanada
Comments