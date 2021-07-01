PREVIOUS|
Deals

PlayStation 5 now available at Costco Canada [Now sold out]

You better move fast as the console often sells out quick

Jul 1, 2021

10:34 AM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 5

Update 07/01/2021 10:43am ET: The Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 5 bundle is now out of stock at Costco.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Ratchet & Clank console bundle is currently in stock on Costco’s website for $809.99.

The console bundle includes two DualSense wireless controllers, Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed) and a physical disk of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Additionally, the purchase will also net you a one-month free membership to PlayStation Now.

If you’re interested in the sought-after console, you better move fast as it often sells out in a matter of minutes. As of 10:34am ET, the console still seems to be in stock.

This story will be updated when the console is no longer available.

Source: @GameDealsCanada

Related Articles

News

Apr 22, 2021

1:41 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 now in stock at Best Buy Canada [Now sold out]

News

Jun 29, 2021

12:36 PM EDT

PlayStation acquires ‘Returnal’ developer Housemarque

Deals

Jul 1, 2021

9:19 AM EDT

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at several Canadian retailers

News

May 27, 2021

2:51 AM EDT

Uncharted 4 coming to PC alongside other PlayStation exclusives

Comments