Twitter for iOS now lets users share tweets directly to Instagram Stories

It's unknown when the feature may roll out to Android users

Jun 23, 2021

9:48 AM EDT

Twitter for iOS now lets users share tweets directly to Instagram Stories right from the share menu.

“Pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS,” the social media giant said in a tweet.

Now, when users click ‘share tweet,’ they’ll see a new option that will let them share the tweet to Instagram Stories.

Although it’s a small update, it’s a welcome addition as many Instagram users have had to screenshot tweets to share them in their Instagram Stories. It’s unknown when the feature may roll out to Android users.

