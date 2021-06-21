WhatsApp beta allows iOS users to forward official sticker packs

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will be available only to iOS users. Beginning today, users of the beta app will be able to send official sticker packs to their friends and loved ones, according to WABetaInfo, who first discovered the feature.
You can check whether the feature has been enabled for you or not. Simply visit the WhatsApp Sticker Store and choose a sticker pack to view its information. If you see a forward button beside the sticker pack, the new feature is enabled for you.
Clicking the forward button will bring up all your contacts and chats, and you can select who you want to share the sticker pack with. The recipient will receive a link to view or download the sticker pack (check the image below).
However, users cannot send third-party sticker packs using the new feature. Additionally, this feature is only available to iOS beta users for the time being and will most likely be available to Android users in the near future.
Image credit: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments