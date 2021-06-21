Dell Cyber Sale offers a variety of ‘Doorbuster’ deals for a limited time 

Dell’s latest sale offers a variety of ‘Doorbuster’ deals for a limited time
You can find several laptops on sale, such as the Inspiron 15 3000, XPS 15 laptop, G15 Ryzen Gaming laptop, G5 15 gaming laptop, Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop and more.
Check out some of the deals below.
- Inspiron 15 (with 11th generation i5 processor, 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD)
- Dell G5 15 (10th generation i5 processor, 15.6-inch FHD display, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM)
- Inspiron 14 7000 (with 11th gen i5 processor, 14.5-inch display, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)
- Inspiron 13 2-in-1 (with 11th gen i5 processor, 13.3-inch touch display, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM)
- Alienware m17 R3 (with Ryzen R7 5800H, 15.6-inch display, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)
More Dell deals are available on their site, check them out here.
Source: Dell
