Business

Feds announce investments to advance Canadian AI technologies

The investments aim to help companies emerge as global leaders in AI

Jun 21, 2021

1:41 PM EDT

The federal government has announced investments through Canada’s Scale AI supercluster to support and advance Canadian AI technologies.

Scale AI unveiled four projects receiving $35 million in funding. The investments aim to help companies emerge as global leaders in AI.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way people live, work and conduct business,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a news release.

“Scale AI is leveraging this competitive advantage by advancing innovative and collaborative projects, such as those we announced today, to create a more resilient supply chain while strengthening Canada’s position as a global leader in artificial intelligence.”

The investments are aimed at helping Canadian Tire, Kruger Products, Kermira Group and MCI Onehealth to adopt and develop advanced AI technologies responsibly.

“From optimizing the real time supply chain for premium tissue & towel products to creating a datadriven AI solution that optimizes the allocation of physicians across various clinics, these projects are reflective of our ecosystem’s endless possibilities,” Scale AI notes.

The four projects unveiled today bring the total number of Scale AI projects to more than 150, representing more than $200 million of investments into AI industry-led projects and programs.

Source: Scale AI

