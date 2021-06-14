Netflix’s Spotify series has started production

Netflix‘s unnamed scripted series based on Spotify, the Swedish start-up that transformed the music business and grew to become one of the world’s biggest music services, has started production.
The six-part series will focus on a young Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek (played by Edvin Endre), who shook up the music industry by providing free and licensed music to people all over the world.
The industry-shaking launch of Spotify will be the centerpiece of a new scripted series that's inspired by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud's book, Spotify Untold pic.twitter.com/Zl5j9rFP4a
— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 11, 2019
The fictional series will be produced by Yellow Bird U.K. and is based on the book Spotify Untold by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, both business reporters at Swedish Dagens Industri. The book has been translated into Chinese, Bulgarian, Russian and Thai, among other languages.
In addition to Endre playing Ek, Per Sundin (former Universal Music Sweden managing director and early Spotify supporter) is played by Ulf Stenberg, Petra Hansson (one of the architects of Spotify’s freemium business model ) is played by Gizem Erdogan, Andreas Ehn (ex-Spotify CTO ) is played by Joel Lützow, and Martin Lorentzon (Spotify co-founder) is played by Christian Hillborg while Per-Olav Srensen will be directing the series.
The series is expected to release in 2022.
Source: Netflix
