Government invests $7.7 million to bring high-speed internet to southwestern Ontario

The federal government is investing $7.7 million to bring connectivity to over 2,800 households in southwestern Ontario.
Bell, Cogeco Connexion, GBTEL, Quadro Communications and Vianet will receive the funding to complete 11 projects. The funding is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund.
The projects will bring connectivity to the communities of Allenford, Camlachie, Campbells Cross, Cedarhurst Park, Colchester, Connor, Deerbrook, Everett, Lucan, Marthaville, Oxley, Rosemont, Sauble Beach, St. Joachim, Tara, Thamesford and Wyoming.
“As we build back even better, our government is focused on a resilient and inclusive recovery where no one is left behind, and this announcement is a perfect example,” said Bardish Chagger, the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth, in a statement.
“Through the Rapid Response Stream of the Universal Broadband Fund, we are helping ready-to-go projects receive faster approval so construction can start and communities can be connected more quickly.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Last month, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)
Source: ISED
