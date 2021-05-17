Google Canada commits $2 million to train job seekers for new careers in technology

Google Canada is committing $2 million to train job seekers in Canada for new careers in technology in under six months.
The tech giant says the commitment includes a three-year Google grant to NPower Canada to deliver Google Career Certificate programs and to deploy 5,000 need-based scholarships to access the program.
The tech giant says Google Career Certificates prepare job seekers for high-demand careers in growing sectors. The certificate programs are available in Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design and IT Support.
“To help job seekers that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, we need to invest in skills training in jobs with demonstrable demand,” said Sabrina Geremia, the vice-president and country director at Google Canada, in a statement.
“Google Career Certificates build an onramp to great jobs with no degree or experience required, which helps break down barriers and create opportunities for underserved groups entering the tech workforce.”
Google Canada is also launching a Google Career Certificate Employer Consortium for scholarship graduates. The consortium is a group of employers, including Telus and KPMG, that will consider graduates of NPower Canada’s Google Career Certificate programs for eligible jobs.
Source: Google
