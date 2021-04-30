Get 20x PC Optimum points until May 2nd with Shoppers Drug Mart offer

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering a single-use 20x point coupon until May 2nd that gets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.
On a typical day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.
To get the 20x coupon, open your Shoppers Drug Mart or PC Optimum app. You can also access the voucher by clicking “load offer” in your weekly Shoppers email.
It’s worth noting that you need to spend a minimum of $75 to be eligible for the 20x multiplier. It looks like there’s a second 20x coupon that runs until May 5th, but it’s in-store only and also requires at least $75 spent.
You can learn more about the online 20x points here, and the in-store 20x points here. There’s also a full list of Shoppers Drug Mart promotions available here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
