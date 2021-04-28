Apple posts $89.6 billion USD in revenue in Q2 2021 earnings

Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings are out now, and the company is posting a profit of $23.6 billion USD ($29 billion CAD).
The company’s revenue was $86.9 billion USD (roughly, $107 billion CAD). In Q2 2020, the company’s revenue was only $58.3 billion USD ($71.7 billion CAD), so this is a huge 54 percent increase for the tech giant.
“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers, seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook in an Apple Press release.
The company made huge gains in its iPhone sales with $47 billion USD ($57 billion CAD) in sales this quarter compared to only $28 billion USD ($34 billion CAD) the same time last year.
Mac sales are up too, with $9.1 billion USD made (roughly, $11 billion CAD) compared to $5 billion USD (roughly $6.1 billion CAD) in Q2 2020.
The company’s services division made $16 billion USD ($19 billion CAD). Wearables and accessories made $7.8 billion USD ($9.6 billion CAD) and the iPad division made 7.8 billion USD ($9.6 billion CAD).
Comments