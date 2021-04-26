Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs are 38% off for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $99.99 (save $60)
Lumber and other home-renovation materials might be a little scarce right now, but you can still transform your space by tweaking your lighting. And while the Philips Hue line of smart lights has a great reputation, the products are also quite pricey.
But today only at Best Buy Canada, you can get a three-pack of Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED light bulbs for just $99.99 (save $60). The bulbs pair with any compatible Hue Bridge devices, and they feature 16 million colours and all the smart features youâ€™d expect from an industry leading smart bulb.
Check them out, along with a host of other great Motherâ€™s Day deals, on Best Buyâ€™s site.
