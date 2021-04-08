PREVIOUS|
News

Oculus Store offering 25 percent off with coupon code

Save on that one game you've had your eye on

Apr 8, 2021

7:08 AM EDT

0 comments

Oculus Quest 2

Facebook-owned Oculus is offering 25 percent off on its digital storefront with a coupon code.

The code, ‘Mobile25,’ will only work in the Oculus app as its name suggests. Further, it can only be applied to one game/app and be used once per account.

Still, it’s a good way to get a discount on a game you were already interested in, especially if it hasn’t gone on sale recently.

The Oculus app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Earlier this week, Facebook all but officially discontinued the Oculus Rift S by confirming that “generally speaking, as channels sell out of stock, they wonâ€™t be replenished moving forward.”

Instead, the company seems to be more focused on its Oculus Quest and Quest 2 wireless headsets, which have been well-received and have sold well.

Related Articles
News

Dec 9, 2019

6:23 PM EST

Oculus is rolling out hand tracking to the Quest starting this week

News

Sep 16, 2020

12:38 PM EDT

Facebook hosting Connect AR/VR event today at 1pm: here’s how to watch

News

May 5, 2020

1:21 PM EDT

Facebook is developing a new Oculus Quest VR headset: report

Comments