Oculus Store offering 25 percent off with coupon code

Facebook-owned Oculus is offering 25 percent off on its digital storefront with a coupon code.
The code, ‘Mobile25,’ will only work in the Oculus app as its name suggests. Further, it can only be applied to one game/app and be used once per account.
Still, it’s a good way to get a discount on a game you were already interested in, especially if it hasn’t gone on sale recently.
The Oculus app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Earlier this week, Facebook all but officially discontinued the Oculus Rift S by confirming that “generally speaking, as channels sell out of stock, they wonâ€™t be replenished moving forward.”
Instead, the company seems to be more focused on its Oculus Quest and Quest 2 wireless headsets, which have been well-received and have sold well.
Comments