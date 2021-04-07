Google’s final Play Music update lets you hide its Android app

Back in mid-March, Google removed the ability for users to download their Play Music library through Takeout.
Now, with its final ‘Version 8.29.9112-1.W’ update, Google is sticking one last nail in the already dead music streaming platform’s coffin, according to 9to5Google. Until now, when you open the Google Play app, you were treated with a ‘Google Play Music is no longer available screen,’ suggesting users sign up for YouTube Music instead.
With the update, Google has added a new ‘Free up Space’ section to this notification that allows you to ‘hide’ the app and no longer have it show up on your homepage or app drawer. After selecting this option, you’re only able to uninstall Play Music when you search for the app in the Play Store.
Other new options include ‘Delete local data’ to wipe everything Play Music-related from your smartphone, including downloads, and ‘Open app info.’
Of course, if Play Music didn’t come pre-installed on your Android device, you can uninstall the app manually. This update aims to help users that can’t uninstall Play Music manually.
Source: 9to5GoogleÂ
Comments