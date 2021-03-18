PREVIOUS|
Samsung offering up to $270 off Galaxy S21 series smartphones

If you've been waiting for the Galaxy S21 series to drop in price, your chance is here

Mar 18, 2021

4:49 PM EDT

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung has launched several notable discounts on Galaxy S21 series devices, offering up to $270 off in some cases.

Interestingly, some of the offers seem to be tied to the colour of the smartphone. It’s also worth noting that the ‘Phantom Black’ Galaxy S21+ is the same price for both the 128GB and 256GB versions, making the larger storage option the better buy. Unfortunately, the standard Galaxy S21 is not on sale.

Below are the deals on the S21+:

For more on the Galaxy S21 series, check out our review of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While I’m a big fan of the S21 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom and 3200 x 1400 pixel resolution 120hz adaptive refresh rate display, the 21+ is a great phone in its own right thanks to its 4,800mAh battery and great-looking 6.7-inch screen.

The offer will be available from March 18th to the 22nd.

