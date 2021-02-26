Best Buy Canada cuts prices on Samsung, Dyson, Canon, and Philips products

Spring is lagging a little slower than weâ€™d all like, but deals on tech gear always put a spring in our step.
If youâ€™re in the market for a new smart TV, camera, or pair of wireless headphones, the latest batch of discounts from Best Buy Canada should keep us content until things warm up in March.
Check out the full list of Best Buyâ€™s top deals below:
Smart home
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs — 3 Pack for $129.99 (save $30)
ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 (save $50)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $549.99 (save $150)
Home theatre
Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $400)
Sharp 43-inch 4K UHD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $379.99 (save $70)
Samsung HW-Q900T/ZC 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $899.99 (save $500)
Wearables
Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping for $499.99 (save $200)
Wireless headphones and speakers
JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash In-Ear Sound Isolating Sport Headphones for $129.99 (save $120)
Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $219.99 (save $50)
Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $179.99 (save $20)
Laptops and storage
ASUS X509 15.6-inch Laptop for $469.99 (save $80)
HP 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM) for $729.99 (save $170)
Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $35)
Cameras
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit for $779.99 (save $20)
AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313 1080p HD Webcam for $69.99 (save $30)
