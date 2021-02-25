PREVIOUS|
Here’s how to watch Sony’s February 25 State of Play broadcast

The State of Play will offer new updates and deep dives for 10 titles coming to PS4 and PS5

Later today, Sony’s PlayStation brand will stream a new ‘State of Play’ presentation.

Today’s State of Play starts at 5pm ET, and those who want to watch the event live can head to PlayStation’s Twitch or YouTube channels.

This State of Play will offer new updates and deep dives for 10 titles coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The keynote includes new game announcements and updates on third-party/indie titles unveiled during the PS5 showcase in June.

The show will be roughly 30 minutes long and is set to focus on games coming out in the months ahead. There will be no updates on PlayStation’s hardware business, says Sony.

Source: PlayStation Blog

