PlayStation sets new State of Play stream for Feb. 25, focused on PS5 and PS4 games

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play presentation will be held on February 25th at 2pm PT/5pm ET.
In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the company confirmed that the stream will be roughly 30 minutes long and “serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in Juneâ€™s PS5 showcase.”
For context, here’s a list of everything Sony showed off at its PS5 showcase in June. Given that we haven’t seenÂ Horizon Forbidden WestÂ since then, it’s possible that we’ll get some update on that, at the very least. Beyond that, it’s unclear exactly what we might see.
The stream will be available on PlayStation’s TwitchÂ andÂ YouTube channels.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
