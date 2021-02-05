Google improving Meet and Zoom performance on Chromebooks

Google has announced that it’s working to improve Meet and Zoom video conferencing performance on Chromebooks.
The search giant outlined in a blog post that it has improved how Meet videos are streamed on Chrome OS. The improvements are meant to make it easier to choose features like grid view.
Google also notes that it has improved Chromebooks’ camera and video feed performance by ensuring that audio and video data don’t require any unnecessary processing. This is meant to ensure that users’ devices will have more processing power for other tasks.
Further, the blog post states that “Meet will now also adapt to the speed of your network by temporarily turning off some video feeds, to make sure you’re not interrupted if many people are using your connection at the same time.”
Google is also working with Zoom engineering teams to create service enhancements on Chrome devices. Similar to Meet, Zoom will also adjust video performance based on devices in use and what participants are using their devices to do.
Source: Google
