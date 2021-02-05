Some Fido customers received 3GB of bonus data for free

Fido is reportedly feeling extra generous right now. First, several RedFlagDeals (RFD) customers said they received 5GB of bonus data from the Rogers flanker brand for free, and now others claim Fido’s adding 3GB of bonus data to people’s accounts.
Like with the previous 5GB bonus data, Fido appears to be adding it at random. The RFD thread is full of people saying they woke up to find an extra 3GB of data added to their plan. Further, they say they did nothing to access or accept the deal.
At the moment, it isn’t clear if the bonus data is a permanent add-on or a one-time thing. Either way, if you’re hoping for some extra data, you may have some luck reaching out to Fido.
That said, the RFD thread is also full of people who didn’t receive the 3GB bonus data (and a couple who got the other 5GB bonus), so your mileage may vary.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments