Bell says Q4 2020 was the most-watched quarter on record for Crave

Bell has announced that Q4 2020 was the most-watched quarter on record for its Crave streaming service.
In its quarterly results released on February 4th, the carrier revealed that Crave has 2.8 million subscribers. The streaming service saw an eight percent increase in subscribers year-over-year.
As part of its forward-looking statements, Bell outlined that it plans to continue scaling “Crave through broader content offering and user experience improvements.” This indicates that Bell may be looking to expand Crave’s content library and possibly enhance the app this year.
It’s worth noting that Warner Bros.’ 2021 films will stream in Canada on Crave after they hit theatres. Bell has an exclusive content streaming agreement with Warner Media on HBO Max in Canada, although this doesn’t cover all programming.
In Bell’s overall quarterly results, the carrier reported 92,928 postpaid wireless net subscriber additions. Total wireless subscribers at Bell and its sub-brands is now a combined 10,221,683.
Alongside Bell’s Q4 results, the carrier announced an investment plan to advance internet and 5G network rollouts with at least $1 billion in accelerated capital over the next two years.
Source: Bell
Comments