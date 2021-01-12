Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game last month: report

Innersloth’s smash hit multiplayer game Among Us was the most downloaded mobile title in December 2020, according to app analytics firm AppFigures.
This data accounts for both the global App Store and Play Store. As per AppFigures, Among Us was already the most popular mobile game across both storefronts in November, so December was it simply maintaining that spot.
Altogether, the free-to-play social deduction game registered more than 48 million downloads in December alone, with most coming from Google Play. While this marks the game’s lowest month since its popularity boom in August, nearly 50 million downloads is nonetheless still remarkable.
Rounding out December’s top five overall across both stores were, in order, Join Clash!, Sushi Roll 3D, Roof Rails and Garena Free Fire.
Image credit: InnerSloth
Source: AppFigures
