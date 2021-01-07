Acer announces new Chromebook Spin 514, gaming monitors ahead of CES 2021

As CES 2021 approaches, many companies have begun announcing new products. Acer is the latest PC maker to detail new products, including a new Chromebook and several new monitors.
First up, Acer detailed its new Chromebook Spin 514 (pictured above). It’s one of the first Chromebooks from the company to sport an AMD Ryzen CPU — in this case, the Ryzen 3000-C Mobile Processor. The Spin 514 also features AMD Radeon graphics, a convertible form factor, military-grade durability (based on the MIL-STD 810H spec), a reinforced aluminum chassis and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display.
On top of that, Acer says it will offer an enterprise variant of the Spin 514 for businesses. The Spin 514 will start at $599.99 in Canada.
Along with the new Chromebook, Acer announced a series of gaming monitors with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification. The new monitors include two ‘Predator’ series displays as well as a ‘Nitro’ monitor.
The first Predator monitor is the ‘XB323QKNV,’ which boasts a 31.5-inch 4K Ultra HD (UHD) 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor includes support for Nvidia G-Sync, has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and a DCI-P3 90 percent colour gamut. It will cost $1,599.99 in Canada.
The other Predator monitor is the ‘XB273UNX’ with a WQHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution IPS panel. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, up to a 275Hz refresh rate when overclocked, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certifications and a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It costs $1,399.99 in Canada.
Finally, the 28-inch Nitro XV282KKV monitor offers a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel, 90 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, AMD FreeSync, 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1. The monitor costs $1,199.99 in Canada.
Acer will likely have more products to unveil as CES 2021 kicks off next week, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup for the latest news.
