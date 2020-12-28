PREVIOUS|
Apple HomePod mini now works with some 18-watt power packs

This makes it semi-portable

Dec 28, 2020

5:12 PM EST

HomePod mini

If you have a HomePod mini and, for some reason, you want to bring it places with you, then you’re in luck.

It’s been discovered that following the HomePod mini’s 14.3 software update, it can now be powered off of 18-watt portable batteries. This means that, in theory, you can take this speaker around your house like the more portable Sonos Move. 

Apple likely did this so that the HomePod mini works with more Apple chargers via backwards compatibility since it recently replaced its 18-watt wall charger with a 20-watt version. The HomePod mini doesn’t appear to work with all 18-watt power packs, instead, it appears that it needs a specific power profile.

It’s also suggested by The 8-Bit that users might be able to use the HomePod mini outside of Wi-Fi coverage via AirPlay 2, but we’re unable to test that claim, so we won’t call this a truly portable speaker experience just yet. The publication was able to get their HomePod working with a portable battery from Cygnett.

Source: The 8-Bit

