PREVIOUS|
News

Sonos offering Boxing Day discounts on speakers and more

You can save $100 on the Sonos Sub

Dec 26, 2020

2:29 PM EST

0 comments

Sonos has launched its Boxing Day deals on several of its devices and you can currently save up to $200 off.

Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:

  • Sub for $799 (save $100)
  • 5.0 Surround Set including Beam, One SL (pair) for $857 (save $100)
  • 3.1 Entertainment Set including Beam and Sub for $1,198 (save $200)
  • Entertainment Set including Arc and Sub for $1,798 (save $100)
  • Surround Set including Beam, Sub, One SL (pair) for $1,656 (save $200)
  • Surround Set including Arc, Sub, One SL (pair) for $2,256 (save $100)

You can learn more about Sonos’ deal here. 

Related Articles

News

Nov 11, 2020

11:56 AM EST

Sonos launches new Upgrade Program offering up to 30 percent off new speakers

News

Dec 26, 2020

11:14 AM EST

Eastlink officially launches its Boxing Day deals

News

Dec 17, 2020

7:06 PM EST

SaskTel officially launches its Boxing Week deals

News

Dec 8, 2020

5:59 PM EST

Sonos update allows users to add a second Sub to a room

Comments