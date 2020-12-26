Sonos offering Boxing Day discounts on speakers and more

Sonos has launched its Boxing Day deals on several of its devices and you can currently save up to $200 off.
Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:
- Sub for $799 (save $100)
- 5.0 Surround Set including Beam, One SL (pair) for $857 (save $100)
- 3.1 Entertainment Set including Beam and Sub for $1,198 (save $200)
- Entertainment Set including Arc and Sub for $1,798 (save $100)
- Surround Set including Beam, Sub, One SL (pair) for $1,656 (save $200)
- Surround Set including Arc, Sub, One SL (pair) for $2,256 (save $100)
You can learn more about Sonos’ deal here.
Comments