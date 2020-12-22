PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in December

Murdoch Mysteries: season 14, Les Misérables and Thirty Eight Minutes are coming to the CBC's streaming app

Dec 22, 2020

5:20 PM EST

0 comments

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.

CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. The streaming app is free to download and offers a free subscription tier. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first month is free.

Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in January 2021.

January 1st

  • Call the Midwife: season 2

January 4th

  • Murdoch Mysteries: season 14
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries: season 4
  • PJ Masks
  • Kiri and Lou
  • True and the Raibow Kingdom
  • Dino Ranch

January 8th

  • In the Long Run: season 3
  • Genius Factory

January 10th

  • Les Misérables

January 13th

  • Thirty Eight Minutes

January 15th

  • Anyone’s Game
  • Fortitude: season 3
  • Upright
  • Endlings: season 2
  • The Australian Dream
  • No Limits
  • Becoming Nakuset

January 22nd

  • The Devil’s Trap

January 26th

  • The Australian Dream

January 29th

  • Grand Designs: New Zealand: season 1
  • Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World
  • Until Further Notice
  • Sakhi-Pitiyahte [Bright Light Comes Forth From It]

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2019

2:58 PM EST

Netflix’s CEO says time spent on the streaming platform is more important than subscriptions

Resources

Apr 28, 2017

5:39 PM EDT

Here’s everything coming to CraveTV in May

News

Dec 14, 2020

7:05 PM EST

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 hits CBC Gem on January 19

News

Apr 27, 2018

12:18 PM EDT

Netflix announces ‘Another Life’ sci-fi Canadian production from Halfire Entertainment

Comments