PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in January 2021

Watch the remastered versions of eight seasons of Red Dwarf

Dec 17, 2020

7:03 AM EST

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the company’s British programming-focused streaming service, in January.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In January, the service will add the following programming:

  • Mum: Season 3 (January 1st)
  • Traces: Season 1 (January 1st)
  • Benidorm: Seasons 6-10 (January 8th)
  • Countryville (January 10th)
  • Unforgiven (January 15th)
  • Red Dwarf: Seasons 1-8 — Remastered (January 26th)

Britbox is available on iOS and Android. 

Related Articles

News

Dec 16, 2020

7:10 PM EST

Updates on Android phones might get a bit better

News

Oct 20, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in November 2020

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

8:07 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in December 2020

News

Dec 8, 2020

12:34 PM EST

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II coming to mobile this month

Comments