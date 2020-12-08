Xplornet selects Ericsson as its 5G technology supplier

Xplornet announced that it selected Ericsson as its technology supplier for its upcoming rural 5G network.
The Woodstock, New Brunswick-based carrier says that this announcement positions it to begin 5G deployment in rural Canada next summer.
“Our agreement with Ericsson will provide Xplornet’s robust national network with 5G equipment to revolutionize the rural broadband experience across our country,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan, in a press release.
Lenehan stated that Xplornet’s rural 5G wireless network will create jobs, spur innovation and enhance rural communities across the country.
Under the partnership, the Swedish company will provide Xplornet with its Ericsson Radio System to enable a smooth migration from 4G to 5G. The system includes hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power, enclosure and site solutions.
Xplornet says that Ericsson’s technology will provide it with an improved customer experience while also supporting the development of new services.
“Ericsson has a long history of serving our Canadian customers and investing in rural broadband, because we too believe everyone should have equal access to the transformative benefits of the internet,” said Jeanette Irekvist, head of the Canadian customer unit for Ericsson North America, in the press release.
Canada’s national carriers, Rogers, Bell and Telus, are all also partnered with Ericsson for their 5G network rollouts. Toronto-based Rogers is solely partnered with Ericsson as its 5G vendor. Montreal-based Bell is partnered with Nokia and Ericsson, whereas Telus is partnered with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung.
Further, Quebecor’s Vidéotron announced last year that it’s partnered with Samsung for its 5G network deployment.
Since the federal government has yet to make a decision regarding its Huawei security review to determine whether the Chinese company will be allowed to participate in the rollout of 5G, Canadian carriers have essentially had to move ahead without it.
Source: Xplornet
