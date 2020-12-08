Waze now works with Apple CarPlay Dashboard

Waze has updated its mobile app to support Apple’s Dashboard interface when CarPlay is enabled.
The CarPlayDashboard is a new feature added with iOS 14 that allows users to view their audio playback controls and navigation simultaneously. When it launched, it only worked with Apple Maps, but Waze and Google Maps are now both supported as well.
If you have Waze on your iPhone, you can now use it for turn-by-turn navigation on the Dashboard screen.
The Waze update also ads lane guidance, so drivers know what lane to be in as they come up to a turn or a merge.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments