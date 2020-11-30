PREVIOUS|
News

Super Nintendo World opens February 4 in Japan

The Nintendo-themed park features an augmented reality Mario Kart rollercoaster

Nov 30, 2020

2:13 PM EST

0 comments

Super Nintendo World

After several years of teases and leaked images, Universal Studios Japan has announced that ‘Super Nintendo World,’ a Nintendo-themed area of its Osaka, Japan theme park, will open on February 4th, 2021.

After revealing that the $580 million (roughly $754 million CAD) park is opening slightly earlier than expected — it was originally slated to launch in the spring — Nintendo showed off one of its main attractions: a Mario Kart AR rollercoaster.

The rollercoaster runs through a recreation of Bowser’s castle and features AR and projection mapping technology. In order to see the augmented reality part of the experience, riders wear an AR headset shaped like Mario’s iconic hat.

Along with the trailer (seen above), Bloomberg also got an early look at the park. According to Bloomberg, the park is set to soon get a new Donkey Kong-themed area. Additional tweets show off how riders race against a competing Mario Kart train. That said, the ride is still on rails, so it won’t be possible to actually have full control over the kart.

According to Bloomberg, the park itself is operating at a 50 percent capacity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also important to note that Osaka is currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, which could result in Super Nintendo World’s opening being pushed back.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles
News

Nov 30, 2020

6:20 PM EST

The Pokémon Company and The Wand Company launch first-ever Die-Cast Poké Ball replica

News

May 20, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Lego Super Mario is getting costume add-on packs after it releases

News

Nov 30, 2020

5:13 PM EST

The first Pokémon Go Season is about to begin

News

Mar 2, 2020

8:08 PM EST

Levi’s teams up with Nintendo for some incoming Super Mario merch

Comments